Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi
GMDA to build culvert to resolve waterlogging on Old Delhi Road

ByAbhishek Behl
Dec 21, 2024 05:40 AM IST

GMDA to build a ₹2.5 crore culvert at Major Sushil Aima Marg and Old Delhi Road to tackle waterlogging and improve traffic flow in the area.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to build a culvert at the intersection of Major Sushil Aima Marg and Old Delhi Road to resolve waterlogging issues on the Old Delhi Road and sectors 21, 22 and 23.

The storm water drain at Sector 22 on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The storm water drain at Sector 22 on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The culvert will be built at an estimated cost of 2.5 crore. GMDA officials said that the existing culvert at this location is damaged. Since the area always sees heavy traffic, GMDA will construct the culvert on site within two days. GMDA has also proposed to expand the 4km-long storm water drain along Major Sushil Aima Marg.

“The intersection on Old Delhi Road witnesses heavy traffic movement, so we are planning to build the culvert in such a way that the spans are constructed on the site and deployed on the drain within two to three days. Rebuilding the culvert is critical because water in this drain hits the culvert at almost 90 degrees from where it moves into a narrow portion of the drain. We want to correct this situation and rebuild the drain along this road for smooth movement of traffic,” a said a senior GMDA official.

The drain from Old Delhi Road to Tau Devi Lal Park is only 2 metres wide, and the drain from Tau Devi Lal Park to Rezangla Chowk is 3.35 metres wide. The drains are not wide enough to ensure smooth movement of water. “The width of the drain from Sikanderpur to Old Delhi Road is four metres and it has been strengthened. The problem of waterlogging will be substantially resolved once the drain is widened,” he said.

Officials said that the Gurugram Metro line will be aligned above/along the Sushil Aima Road, so there was an urgent need to expand the road and drain.

