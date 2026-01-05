GMDA to develop model road between Subash Chowk and Bakhtawar road

Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to develop the road between Subhash Chowk and Bakhtawar Chowk as a model and green road, officials said. The work includes installation of road safety equipment, construction and repair of pedestrian footpaths, improvement of drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, and development of green spaces on both sides of the road. (HT Archive)

GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena has directed that the road be developed as a pilot project. Lessons learned from the project will be used to upgrade other roads on similar lines.

The work includes installation of road safety equipment, construction and repair of pedestrian footpaths, improvement of drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, and development of green spaces on both sides of the road, officials added.

GMDA additional chief executive officer Vishwajit Chaudhary instructed the authority’s Infra-1 branch to prepare an estimate for repairing footpaths and the central verge along the Subhash Chowk–Bakhtawar Chowk stretch. The upgrade will also include lane markings, zebra crossings, information boards, and improvement of intersections, officials said.

Chaudhary also directed the Infra-2 branch to clean storm water drains, place covers on them, and make better arrangements for rainwater drainage. The environment branch of the authority has been instructed to plant ornamental trees and plants in the green belts which will be developed along the lines of a park, complete with benches. The mobility branch has been instructed to improve the traffic system by repairing traffic signals, officials added.

“The main road from Subhash Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk will be upgraded into a model road. The authority’s CEO has issued guidelines for development of model roads. After transforming this road, more roads in Millennium City will be developed on similar lines,” said the additional chief executive officer.