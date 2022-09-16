GMDA to expedite smart traffic signals project, tender being finalised

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said tender to install smart signals at 90 junctions will be allotted soon, and the work on the project will be completed in six months after the allotment of work.

The smart signals are being installed to manage traffic in real time using cameras that will detect the flow of vehicles, their volume and pattern. This data will be fed to the adaptive traffic control software to manage the vehicular movement in real time.

GMDA officials said presently, traffic signals have fixed timings for red, green and amber lights and these don’t take into account the actual volume of traffic at the junction at a given point of time.

PK Aggarwal, advisor, Smart City division, GMDA, said the tender is being finalised for revamping 91 traffic signals where cameras will be installed to detect vehicular movement, and these will be equipped with adaptive traffic control system.

“These cameras will feed vehicular data pertaining to volume of traffic, pattern and movement at junctions to the smart software installed at the integrated command and control centre of the GMDA, which will decide the timings of each signal. This system will allow real time management of traffic in the city and thereby reduce idling time,” he said.

Aggarwal said sensors in these smart signals will be able to gauge traffic volume from a particular side and based on that data, the duration of the green light will be decided to ensure that there is no traffic congestion.

After installation of the smart signals, the advanced software will conduct a deep learning of the traffic movement for about a month to understand the flow and pattern of vehicles, and then this data and learning shall be used to automate the signalling system.

“This system will reduce waiting time at junctions, reduce congestion and consequently, there will be lesser pollution as waiting time of vehicles at signals will drastically reduce,” he said.

This system will also allow signals to operate in three stages -- centrally controlled from the command centre, stand alone with facility of traffic detection and conventional fixed time mode.

Apart from managing traffic in real time, the smart signalling system will also help in creating a green corridor -- this is when all lights on a designated route turn green simultaneously -- in emergency situations and also penalise traffic violators, said officials.

A senior official of GMDA said in the recent core planning committee meeting, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal has also directed officials concerned to expedite the completion of the project and finalise the tender process at the earliest as this was a crucial project to streamline traffic in the city.