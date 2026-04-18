GMDA to explore the possibility of introducing Pod Taxi service in city

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said it may conduct a feasibility survey and detailed traffic study to identify high-density corridors for implementing a new-age pod transit system. During a meeting with senior officials of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Glydways, a pod taxi developer, GMDA CEO PC Meena said the authority will assess the suitability of pod taxi system to enhance last-mile connectivity in Gurugram.

During a meeting with senior officials of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Glydways, a pod taxi developer, GMDA CEO PC Meena said the authority will assess the suitability of pod taxi system to enhance last-mile connectivity in Gurugram.

It is a disaggregated system of small, electric, autonomous vehicles that deliver private, on-demand rides at the price of a bus ticket.

GMDA spokesperson said the meeting saw discussions on innovative, technology-driven mobility solutions to decongest Gurugram’s road network.

“GMDA has been working towards enhancing urban mobility in the city by strengthening public transport systems, improving traffic management, and undertaking infrastructure upgrades to reduce congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement,” said the CEO.

A key focus of the discussion was the possibility of introducing Glydways’ on-demand urban transit system which uses autonomous, mini-car-sized electric vehicles running in groups on dedicated lanes, offering a flexible and sustainable mobility alternative.

Under this project, the spokesperson said Suzuki is collaborating with Glydways to address urban transport challenges through a demand-based system that makes better use of vehicles and lowers infrastructure and operational costs.

“The initiative aligns with the broader vision of creating a future-ready, sustainable and commuter-friendly urban transport ecosystem for Gurugram. The authority will coordinate with the departments concerned to take necessary steps for evaluating and implementing this model,” the CEO added.

On April 15, the representatives of these two companies made a presentation to the Haryana CM in Chandigarh. A government spokesperson said the key issues discussed included the feasibility of launching pod taxi services, identification of potential corridors, route planning, investment models and possibilities under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).