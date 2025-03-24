GMDA to install 110-feet steel FOB in Gurugram village

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to install a 110-feet steel foot overbridge (FOB) at the Narsinghpur village on NH 48, officials said, adding that they have got the steel structure at the spot and are waiting for traffic police’s permission to install it. GMDA installs an FOB on NH 48 at Narsinghpur near cloverleaf interchange in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The authority said that the bridge — constructed at a cost of ₹1.6 crore — will be installed in around nine hours on both sides of the carriageway and will help residents to conveniently cross the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

“We have asked for permission from the traffic police and as soon as we get it, the bridge will be installed. It will help thousands of residents living on both sides of the highway and will also prevent jaywalking,” RD Singhal, general manager, mobility, GMDA said.

GMDA officials said they had sought permission to install the bridge on Sunday but as a senior union minister was scheduled to visit the city, the installation was postponed as it requires traffic closure and diversion on the highway.

Subash Pradhan, a resident of Narsinghpur said that their village has around 50,000 population. “The village is divided by the highway in the ratio of 60 to 40. Lot of people jump over the grill to cross the road, leading to accidents. The FOB will help the locals and commuters,” he said.

GMDA officials said that due to rise in accidents at this spot, the district road safety committee, headed by the deputy commissioner had recommended that an FOB should be constructed at this spot. “We are constructing more FOBs at busy stretches across the city and it will help pedestrians and reduce the number of accidents,” Singhal said.