GMDA to lay drainage network in Gurugram sectors 112-115

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will float tenders for the construction of external stormwater drainage system from sectors 112 to 115. The detailed project report (DPR) for the infrastructure development has been approved and the tendering process will be initiated within two weeks, GMDA officials aware of the matter said on Friday. A stormwater drain at Hero Honda Chowk, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Archive)

Officials added that sectors 112 to 115 are close to the Delhi border and Dwarka Expressway. The project will cost nearly ₹38.46 crore and will be completed within 15 months, they said.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, GMDA, said that the project is being undertaken by GMDA to provide a master drainage system in these sectors and ensure adequate infrastructure for the benefit of the residents. “GMDA is working towards the development of the drainage infrastructure in new Gurugram sectors. The DPR has been approved and the tenders for the work will be floated soon,” he said.

Under this project, the construction of RCC box-type drains of various sizes will be undertaken. The entire drainage system is proposed to be connected with the master Leg-1 drain, which exists along the sectors 112, 113, 114 and 115.

Additionally, to curb any overflow of the main drain during the heavy monsoons, a pumping station will also be constructed near the Leg-1 drain in sector 115. The pumping system will be made operational during the heavy monsoon period to avoid any possibility of back flow of water from the Leg-I drain and the proposed new drain to the localities, said officials.

Bansal said the DPR for laying balance drainage network between sectors 68 and 80 has also been submitted by the consultant engaged by GMDA, and the DPR is presently under review. Once approved, the tender is likely to be floated in November.

At present, there are three master drains that carry the city’s stormwater to the Najafgarh drain—through Leg-1 drain (Sikanderpur via Palam Vihar to Najafgarh), Leg-II drain (Sector 42 via Huda City Centre to Najafgarh) and Leg-III drain (Ghata village via Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 99 to Najafgarh drain) also called the Badshahpur drain.

Officials said that the work of laying of 5.2 km drain from Vatika Chowk to NH8, along the sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A is under construction. It will function as the Leg-IV drain of the Gurugram city once completed, and will reduce the burden on Badshahpur Drain (Leg-III) during the heavy monsoons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents. ...view detail