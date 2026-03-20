GMDA to manage 69-km sewer network across sectors 81 to 115

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take over operation and maintenance of a 69-km sewer network across sectors 81 to 115 to strengthen urban infrastructure and environmental compliance. During the meeting on Thursday. (HT)

Authorities have been directed to launch strict enforcement against illegal groundwater extraction, officials said.

The decisions were taken during the 8th district coordination meeting chaired by D.S. Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana, at the Mini Secretariat on Thursday. Senior officials, including GMDA chief executive officer P.C. Meena, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and DCP (traffic) Rajesh Mohan were present.

Officials said the transfer of the sewer network from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is aimed at streamlining operations, improving maintenance efficiency and ensuring better services.

Authorities have also proposed decentralised sewage management through micro sewage treatment plants (STPs). HSVP and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been directed to develop these units to reduce dependence on centralised system and promote sustainable reuse.

Officials were also ordered to conduct a joint inspection of the existing 66.5-km sewer pipeline to assess its condition, including desilting status and operational efficiency.

Authorities were directed to intensify enforcement drive against illegal borewells and unauthorised extraction. “Strict action will be taken against violations and regular inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance,” an official said.

The use of treated wastewater has also been made mandatory for non-potable purposes such as construction, horticulture and dust suppression which will help improve overall water sustainability in the district.

The meeting also reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects aligned with the Haryana Vision 2047 roadmap. GMDA informed that tenders have been floated for an elevated corridor from Vatika Chowk to NH-48. Plans for grade separators near Millennium City Centre metro station and Bakhtawar Chowk are also underway.

A consultant is also being appointed for a proposed six-lane road connecting Harsaru bypass on Gurugram-Pataudi Road to Jhajjar via Wazirpur.

Officials also discussed plans for a 25 MW waste-to-energy plant and a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plantin Manesar.

Departments were also asked to intensify efforts under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) action plan, including dust control, removal of construction waste, mechanised sweeping and development of green belts. Road repair works have also been prioritised ahead of monsoon.

To improve urban mobility, the state has approved procurement of 200 electric buses, with new depots planned in Sector 65 and Manesar.

Dhesi emphasised the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination and warned that project delays would be closely monitored. “Timely execution and accountability are critical to improving urban infrastructure and quality of life in Gurugram,” he said.