GMDA withdraws tender for construction of elevated road on SPR

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday withdrew the ₹750 crore tender for constructing an elevated road on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to Clover Leaf on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, officials said. According to a senior official aware of the matter, the decision was made to incorporate changes to the tender documents and revise the request for proposals (RFP) submitted earlier. (HT)

According to a senior official aware of the matter, the decision was made to incorporate changes to the tender documents and revise the request for proposals (RFP) submitted earlier.

A meeting regarding the decision was held in Chandigarh last week of May under Town and Country Planning Department Additional Chief Secretary, Anurag Agarwal, officials said, adding that technical changes have been proposed for the documents to attract more companies for bidding and to establish tighter regulations.

“The tender for construction of SPR elevated road has been withdrawn. A fresh tender will be prepared and floated within a month,” said Pravin Chaudhary, chief engineer, GMDA.

On March 7, the GMDA issued a tender worth ₹755 crore for constructing a 4.2 km elevated road on the SPR. According to the terms, construction work was to be completed within 30 months of the tender’s award. The tender was initially scheduled to be opened on April 21; however, the deadline was extended to May 14 and then to June 4.

Officials said that a signal-free elevated corridor with 4+4 lanes (four lanes in each direction) will be developed between Vatika Chowk and NH-48. The design also included 3+3-lane primary service roads and 2+2 secondary service lanes. In addition, two-lane ramps will be constructed at key junctions to ensure smooth traffic entry and exit.

As part of the project, an interchange at NH-48 will be built to enable seamless connectivity with the national highway network. Another interchange has been proposed at Vatika Chowk to improve connectivity between SPR and the Gurugram-Sohna elevated corridor, officials said.