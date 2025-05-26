GMDA approves geotechnical survey for 52-cr Ambedkar Chowk flyover

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has granted permission for a geotechnical survey at Ambedkar Chowk (sectors 45/46 and 51/52) to facilitate the construction of a flyover aimed at easing traffic congestion in the area. The project has already received approval from the state government, officials said. Ambedkar Chowk on Vikas Marg in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The survey, to be carried out by a private consultant from May 25 to June 15, will form the basis of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to be submitted to the GMDA. “The flyover will be constructed in two years from the date of allotment of the contract,” said a senior GMDA official.

According to a GMDA survey, Ambedkar Chowk experiences severe congestion during peak hours, with average waiting time exceeding 10 minutes. The presence of a large private hospital nearby—identified as Artemis Hospital—has led to instances where ambulances got stuck in traffic.

“The GMDA has appointed a consultant for preparation of the DPR. For this, a geotechnical survey is required to be conducted at the Sector 45-46-51-52 road intersection,” said an order issued by the executive engineer, GMDA.

The 700-metre-long flyover, to be built at a cost of ₹52 crore, is part of a broader traffic management plan. “A flyover at Ambedkar Chowk, an elevated road along SPR, and another at Dadi Sati Chowk are planned. We’ve also got approval for five underpasses along the Gurugram Metro alignment,” another senior official added.