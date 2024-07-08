GMDA staffers in pen-down strike, demand salary increase

Around 300 contractual employees of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) went on a pen-down strike on Monday, demanding an increase in salary as previously announced by the state government and the formulation of rules under Group C and D for GMDA employees. These field technicians, hired in 2018, have not received a salary increase since their hiring and face uncertainty regarding regularization by the government. The strike severely disrupted normal operations at the authority’s office. The protesters highlighted that while the Haryana government has revised the salary for contractual employees twice in the last five years, GMDA has not extended these benefits to them. (HT Photo)

An employee on strike said that they have been seeking formulation of rules for Group C and D for recruitment and regularisation in GMDA as there are no service rules to govern the contractual employees like them. “We were directly hired by GMDA after a proper recruitment test in 2018 but were transferred to Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd (HKRNL), the agency overseeing contractual employees statewide. Despite requesting a salary hike for five years, no action has been taken.”

The protesters highlighted that while the Haryana government has revised the salary for contractual employees twice in the last five years, GMDA has not extended these benefits to them. “The government increased the salary by 5% and then by 8%, but our salary has remained the same. Surviving on ₹30,000 per month in Gurugram is very difficult. We request the authorities to take a humane view of our plight,” said another protester, requesting anonymity.

Rajender Saroha, a senior trade union leader who joined the protesting employees, supported their demands. “The contractual employment policy has created a mess across Haryana and is jeopardising the future of our youth. It should be scrapped, and these employees should be regularised,” he said.

When asked about the issue, Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer of GMDA, mentioned that they have communicated with the employees and asked them to submit their demands in writing. “This matter will be taken up with higher authorities. We have asked the employees to submit their demands in writing,” he said.