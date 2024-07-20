GMDA to upgrade water boosting tanks with stainless steel lining

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to upgrade one water boosting tank under its jurisdiction and that of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) as part of a pilot project to enhance drinking water quality, officials aware of the development said. The GMDA is in the process of improving drinking water quality and extending supply to newer parts of the city. (HT Archive)

The initiative is a joint venture with a South Korean organisation. Under the plan, tanks will be lined with stainless steel to extend their lifespan and curb water contamination, officials said.

GMDA’s chief executive officer A Sreenivas, following a meeting with a delegation of Hansamkora Limited, said the upgrade will not only augment the lifespan of the tanks but also prevent water contamination. “GMDA is already working extensively on boosting water treatment capacity in the city and expanding water supply pipeline network to newer sectors. GMDA is also aiming at adopting the best possible water quality management practices to ensure that residents of Gurugram have access to safe, pure and high-quality drinking water,” he said.

Officials said under the pilot project, the company will coat one tank each under GMDA and MCG. The Korean government is also supporting the pilot project for Gurugram city, GMDA officials said.

Elaborating on the benefits of the coating, Sreenivas said: “It eliminates the accumulation of algae and solves the issue of leakages. The stainless steel lining will also double the lifespan of the tanks 10-15 years at present to 30-40 years, due to their resistance to corrosion. The risks of contamination in these tanks will also be negligible.”

GMDA officials said if the pilot project is successful, the model will be replicated at all water-boosting tanks in the city. GMDA is slated to sign a memorandum of understanding with the company this month, and the pilot project will commence in September, officials said.

Sreenivas said this would be the first such pilot project in the country and called it a major accomplishment for Gurugram. He directed officials concerned to expedite the project.