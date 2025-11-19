GMRL, HSVP conduct joint survey for Gurugram Metro work

A joint survey to expedite metro work was conducted on areas along Dwarka Expressway towards Sector 101 and Basai road by the officials of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and Haryana Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday. According to officials, the initiative is part of the ongoing marking exercise for Right of Way (ROW) near the expressway on a pending 2.5 kilometres stretch. The survey was conducted along Dwarka Expressway towards Sector 101 and Basai road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMRL official said that ROW on many stretches near Dwarka Expressway are yet to be finalised. “We are in touch with HSVP officials to clear land-related hurdles. The exercise to mark these areas under HSVP has been underway for the past few days,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, GMRL had acquired the land to build a 60 metres wide road from Basai village to Sector 101. “The metro route will be constructed along the pond in the village, crossing the railway line, and continuing to the Dwarka Expressway,” the official said.

“The ongoing measures are undertaken at areas in this 2.5 kilometre stretch where ROW has been finalised for only 30-40 metre area of roads along expressway and the remaining 20 metre area is still pending. A letter was written by GMRL in this regard to HSVP around six months ago in May 2025,” another senior GMRL official said.

Officials added that there was no expected timeline to complete the pending land transfer, however, teams from both GMRL and HSVP will continue to visit the stretch in coming days to expedite the process. The Old Gurugram Metro corridor project, spanning 28.5 kilometres with 27 elevated stations, will augment metro connectivity from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. It covers key locations in the old city, such as Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Udyog Vihar.

“The recent collaborative efforts are aimed at clearing land-related hurdles through frequent team visits, which include architectural and technical experts from both GMRL and HSVP,” an official at HSVP said, requesting anonymity.