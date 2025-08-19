GMRL issues letter of allotment to metro contractor

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Monday said it has issued the letter of allotment to a joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and Ranjit Buildcon for constructing the first phase of the Gurugram Metro from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 metro station. Six firms qualified for the ₹ 1,286-crore tender floated by GMRL. (HT Photo)

GMRL officials said the letter was issued on August 14, and the contractor has been asked to mobilise the project site at the earliest. “The letter of allotment was issued to the lowest bidder on August 14. The corporation has asked the contractor to ensure an early start of work, and efforts are being made to ensure that the land required for construction, setting up the metro depot and casting yard is made available at the earliest,” said a senior GMRL official.

Six firms qualified for the ₹1,286-crore tender floated by GMRL, and the Dilip Buildcon-led joint venture emerged as the lowest bidder at ₹1,277 crore, inclusive of GST, officials said. The corporation has already appointed a general consultant and a detailed design consultant for the project.

To expedite work, GMRL has decided to expand the metro coordination committee to include representatives of utilities such as PNG and CNG companies. A committee of technical experts and engineers from departments such as electricity, drainage, gas, sewerage and water supply will also be formed to provide estimates and oversee shifting of services.

The first phase includes construction of a 15.22km viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot at Sector 33.