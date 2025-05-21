GMRL seeks 25 ha land in Sec 10, requests HSVP to rent free of cost

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has sought 25 hectares of land along Basai Road in Sector 10 from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to set up a casting yard for the upcoming Gurugram Metro project. The land, currently lying vacant and originally earmarked for an auto market, has been requested on a temporary, rent-free basis for a period of four years. The land identified by GMRL along Basai road for setting up a casting yard for the metro project near Triveni Mandi. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In a formal communication, GMRL has urged HSVP to expedite the land allotment to facilitate casting yard development by the civil construction contractor. “It is kindly requested to allot this land to GMRL on a temporary basis for the period of four (4) years to be used by the construction contractor for developing a casting yard for construction work of package II, etc. While allotting the land, care should be taken that the encroachments from the pocket are removed so that the casting yard configuration becomes possible. The encroachment in front of the pocket is also required to be removed to make turning of trailer trucks possible,” the letter reads.

Originally, GMRL had asked for 5 hectares, but the request was expanded to 10 hectares after feedback from bidding companies, citing the tight civil construction timeline of 2.5 years and the need for a larger operational area, officials said. The overall request now includes 25 hectares, indicating potential use beyond the casting yard alone, they added.

A senior HSVP official said the process of transferring land for both the metro depot and the casting yard is being handled on a priority basis. “The land for both the sites is being cleared from all encumbrances and will be handed over to the metro authority soon,” the official said.

Vishvajit Choudhary, additional CEO of GMDA, who chaired a high-level coordination committee meeting on Tuesday involving officials from GMRL, GMDA, HSVP, DHBVN, and other civic bodies, confirmed that GMRL is currently analysing technical bids from eight participating companies. Once the evaluation is complete, financial bids from qualifying firms will be opened.

“As the tender for civil construction is likely to be awarded soon, all infrastructure and civic agencies are aligned to ensure that land is made available, utilities are shifted, and service roads are constructed wherever necessary along the alignment,” Choudhary said.

He added that the GMRL has already prepared a detailed plan for utility shifting and traffic diversions to ensure minimal disruption to city residents during the metro’s construction. “All these agencies are on the same page to ensure smooth construction of the metro project,” he said.

The metro project has received strong backing from the state government, with the chief minister directing all concerned departments to begin groundwork at the earliest.