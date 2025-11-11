GMRL told to study underground option for Gurugram Metro phase two

The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) has been issued directions to look into the possibility of constructing phase two of the Gururgam underground metro from sector 9 to Cyber City, given the area’s dense population and narrow road. (Representative image) Officials said shifting the metro underground could enhance safety and long-term efficiency while reducing disruption to traffic and urban green cover. (HT Archive)

The move comes after Gurugram PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh wrote to the union ministry of housing and urban affairs, urging the corridor to be built.

A senior GMRL official said that metro officials have been asked to study the possibility of underground metro in phase two, after which the tender for phase two will be finalised. “Although the cost of underground metro will increase significantly, we are looking at all options for the route,” he said.

The 16-kilometre corridor will have 14 stations and connect major residential and commercial areas of the city. According to the existing plan, all stations are to be elevated, and the line will pass along the central verge of Neki Ram Marg, heading towards sector 4, 5 and Palam Vihar.

The letter dated September 17 read, “The tender for phase two is currently being prepared. However, upon a review of the alignment, we would like to request that the second part of the metro line (from Sector-9 to Cyber City) be considered for conversion to an underground line due to the narrow lanes, dense population and traffic congestion.”

It added, “The alterations will contribute to the preservation of the metro network’s long-term efficacy, enhance safety, and reduce tree cutting.”

Referring to phase one of the project, a GMRL official said that construction work will pick up pace from November 15. “The first pile of the project will be casted from November 15 and the first pillar will be constructed by December 15. Quarters for workers have already been constructed,” he added.