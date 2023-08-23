Gurugram: A government school teacher died after allegedly being run over by a speeding truck in Farrukhnagar, said Gurugram police on Wednesday. Woman teacher run over by speeding truck in Farrukhnagar

Police said the incident took place near Jamalpur Chowk on Gurugram-Pataudi Road at about 3.20pm on Tuesday, when the woman was returning to her residence in New Colony in Pataudi from her school located at Kasan on her scooter.

Investigators said a speeding truck hit her from behind and then ran over her. They said the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. As per police, passers-by used the mobile phone of the teacher, identified as Sudha Singh (41), to alert her colleagues and the police control room.

Police said Singh was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90, but she was declared dead on arrival. Police said she had sustained severe injuries to the head due to the accident.

On the basis of a complaint from Singh’s husband Umed Singh Yadav (45), an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday evening, said police.

Yadav, who is also a teacher in a government school in Kadipur, said his wife’s colleagues were the first to know about the incident. “I came to know about the incident through my school principal. I was near the accident spot as I was returning home and directly rushed to the hospital where she was taken for treatment, but by then she had succumbed to her injuries,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver fled after leaving behind the vehicle some metres away from the accident spot. “The truck was seized. Its owner will be served a notice to furnish the details of the driver after which suitable action will be taken against him,” he added.

