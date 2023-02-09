Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Govt scraps nightclub Casa Danza’s licence days after raid

Govt scraps nightclub Casa Danza’s licence days after raid

Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:42 PM IST

On January 28, police busted a rave party at the night club and recovered a variety of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, collected blood samples of 288 people who had attended the party that day, and booked six people, including the club manager

Police raided the nightclub on January 28. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Days after recovery of narcotics during raids at Casa Danza, the Haryana excise department on Thursday cancelled the operation license of the nightclub located in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar Phase 3, officials said.

Anirudh Sharma, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) (west), said that police had written to the excise collector a day after the raid. “The licence has been cancelled by the excise collector due to the violations and police recommendation,” he said.

According to the police, the club used to sell drugs inside the premises.

“We are waiting for reports of the 288 samples. We had received many complaints against the club for late night parties, selling drugs and giving access to drug peddlers,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

Sangwan said that police will write to the excise department against nightclubs and drinking places if found selling drugs or operating beyond the permissible time limit.

Police said that the drugs recovered from the party included 6.30g of cocaine, 3.67g of MDMA, 10.7g of charas, 6.3g of heroin, 2.20g of marijuana along with narcotic pills worth lakhs of rupees. A case was lodged against six people under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The club management did not issue a comment on the matter.

