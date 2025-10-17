Green crackers allowed in Gurugram from Oct 18 to 20; admin to penalise violations of SC rules

The Gurugram district administration has allowed the sale and use of only NEERI-certified green crackers during Diwali, between October 18 and 20, under strict directions issued by the Supreme Court of India for the National Capital Region (NCR), said district commissioner Ajay Kumar on Thursday, adding that any violation of these directions would result in punitive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Explosives Act, 1884.

Announcing the guidelines, DC Kumar said that the use of green crackers will be permitted 6 am to 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and the day before the festival.

“The sale and bursting of firecrackers have been strictly regulated in line with the Supreme Court’s order on Thursday. Only NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) certified green crackers can be sold in the district between October 18 and 20,” Kumar said. “Their use will remain limited to the specified time slots to minimise pollution levels.”

Residents found violating the Supreme Court–mandated time restrictions for bursting crackers will face penal action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Explosives Act, 1884, which may include fines, seizure of firecrackers, and prosecution as per the district administration’s enforcement directives.

The DC said that district and block-level enforcement teams have been formed to ensure compliance with the orders. These teams will include officers from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), district administration, and local police, who will conduct regular checks at designated sales points.

The designated sales points for green crackers in Gurugram are being identified and notified by the district magistrate, in consultation with the commissioner of police, as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

These sales points will be specifically authorised locations, away from densely populated or high-traffic areas, and regulated by the district administration and HSPCB.

“Only traders licensed by PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) can sell green crackers. Teams will inspect QR codes printed on each product and verify manufacturer details through the NEERI database,” Kumar said.

He added that any unlicensed products or non-green crackers found in possession of traders or individuals would be immediately seized. Crackers containing barium or not certified by NEERI as “green” are completely banned across the NCR.

Kumar said that the sale or purchase of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms has also been banned. Police patrol teams, supported by officials from the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), will monitor markets to prevent illegal sales and take immediate action against violators.

“If any trader or individual is found manufacturing, selling, or storing banned crackers, they will face strict legal action. Their licenses and registrations will be cancelled,” the DC warned.

The HSPCB regional Office, Gurugram, has been directed to monitor air quality in line with Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) instructions and upload real-time data on official websites during this period.