Gurugram: 15-18-year-olds to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow, here are vaccination sites

Gurugram is all set to start vaccinating the 15-18 age group against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Monday, that is, January 3, 2022. While online slots for the immunisation drive have already been allotted on the Co-WIN website of the central government, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram on Sunday shared the vaccination schedule for the forthcoming drive.

According to updates shared by the Gurugram DC on his official Twitter handle, the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group will be carried out from 10am to 5pm on Monday at as many as 77 immunisation centers across the district.

Here are all details regarding the Covid-19 vaccination schedule for the age group of 15-18 years on January 3:

50 per cent of the vaccination slots will be available for online booking (from Co-WIN) and the rest of the 50 per cent will be walk-in at each site.

Online slots for the next day (January 4, Tuesday) will be published on the Co-WIN website from 5pm.

Only Bharat Biotech's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be used for the 15-18 age group in Gurugram. According to the DC, the district has approximately 35,000 Covaxin doses in stock, and more doses will be provided by the Haryana government in the coming days.

Finally, international travellers, who have arrived in Gurugram for education or job-related purposes, can head to Polyclinic Sector-31 for their second dose of Covishield. However, only 50 doses of this vaccine will be available, the DC said.

Here are the vaccination sites in Gurugram for the 15-18 age group:

Gurugram vaccination sites (via @DC_Gurugram on Twitter)

There are also a number of vaccination sites for government and private school students, intending to get themselves immunised against Covid-19. It is to be noted that only the students of these respective schools shall be allowed at these sites and not outsiders:

Gurugram vaccination sites for school students (1)

Gurugram vaccination sites for school students (2)

For further vaccination-related inquiries, Gurugram residents are encouraged to call on these government vaccination helpline numbers:

7015663108

0124-2322412

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government has also has decided to impose new guidelines from Sunday onwards. These new guidelines will be applicable till January 12.

According to these guidelines, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, Anganwadi will remain closed in the entire state, in view of the rising cases.