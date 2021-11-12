Gurugram 1st in Haryana to fully vaccinate over 80% of its eligible population

On Thursday, Gurugram became the first district in Haryana to vaccinate over 80% of its eligible population with both doses against Covid-19, bagging praise from chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who conducted a review meeting during the day.

“The vaccination campaign in Gurugram has been very successful with the district topping the administering of both the first and second doses of the vaccine. The percentage of Covid-19 vaccination administration in Gurugram district is much higher than the national average, which is 79% for the first dose and 38% for the second dose. In Gurugram, the percentage of first-dose vaccination is 123% while the percentage of second-dose vaccination is 80% right now,” said Khattar, while conducting the review meeting via video conferencing.

In the district, first-dose vaccination has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in Gurugram.

The chief minister, while instructing the deputy commissioners of all the districts, said that every person above the age of 18 should be given the first dose by December 31 and the second dose by the end of January.

“Under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme, you can take the help of volunteers registered on the ‘Sarman Portal’ during the door-to-door vaccination process. We will also consider the possibility of making Covid-19 vaccination a mandatory factor for availing services provided at saral kendras across the state,” said Khattar.

Officials from the district health department said that Gurugram is now trying to achieve 100% vaccination by the end of this year, though the state government has all the districts given time till January 2022.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “The chief minister praised Gurugram district as the vaccination percentage here is higher than both Centre and state. We are probably one of the first districts in the country to have vaccinated over 80% of our eligible population with both doses. The district task force will also meet on Friday where further strategies to increase the pace of vaccination will be discussed.”

On Thursday, 10,945 people were given the Covid-19 vaccine in the district, said officials, with 2,866 people being administered the first dose and 8,079 being given the second dose of the vaccine.

On Friday, the first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 43 centres and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at five centres. The second dose of Sputnik V vaccine will be administered at Polyclinic in Sector 31. Door-to-door vaccination will also be carried out at 178 localities in Gurugram district on Friday.