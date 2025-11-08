Gurugram: 55-year-old man dies by suicide in South city-II

A 55-year-old man died by suicide in South City-II on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. The inicident took place at 4.30pm near the bank, said police.

The deceased was an ex-serviceman, who had retired from the Indian army 10 years back and lived with his wife and two sons in Tikli village, Badshahpur.

Police said the deceased worked as a security guard in a private firm and was deployed in a branch of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in block-B of South City-II for almost seven years before losing it two years ago.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the deceased was unemployed after the private security firm didn’t renew his contract two years back.

“He had left home on Thursday morning with his licensed revolver after informing his wife that he had got a job and reached at the branch. He withdrew ₹1 lakh from his account at the branch and gave it to the person from whom he had taken loan,” said Turan.

The officer said that the deceased spent more than three hours in the bank with his old colleagues and then left the bank premises by 2.30pm.

Investigators said that the deceased reached a secluded location behind the branch building and sat there for two more hours after which he shot himself. Police said a three-line suicide note was also recovered from his bag, indicating he was probably upset with some of his close family members.

As per police, the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday and an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanihta was being carried out at Sector 50 police station on the basis of the statement of his family.