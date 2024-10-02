Gurugram admin seizes 8.20 Cr in cash, liquor, narcotics ahead of polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Gurugram district administration has confiscated illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and other valuable materials worth ₹8.20 crore, following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), officials said. The district authorities, along with law enforcement, have heightened vigilance to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, they said, adding that they are conducting intensified checks at 12 critical ‘naka’ points to curb violations. Officers at naka points checking for illegal items, cash and valuables that can be used to sway the voters in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. (Gurugram Police)

District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, the district administration, along with the police, has seized a total of ₹8.20 crore worth of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and valuable items. This includes ₹5.80 crore in cash, 28,000 litres of illegal liquor valued at ₹1 crore, and drugs and other valuables worth ₹1.28 crore.”

Yadav said that during the implementation of MCC, anyone carrying over ₹50,000 in cash without valid documentation will face action and advised the public to carry bank transaction slips when transporting large sums to avoid confiscation. The district election officer also appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities by calling the toll-free number 1950 or dialling the police control room at 112. “We are committed to maintaining the sanctity of the elections and will take strict action against those attempting to disrupt the electoral process,” Yadav added.

Heightened vigilance and active enforcement

As election day approaches, flying squads and surveillance teams have been placed on high alert, officials said. The administration has increased the presence of personnel at key locations to prevent any violations of the MCC. Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squads (FST) are fully operational, focusing on the movement of cash, expensive gifts, gold, silver, and other high-value items that could sway voters, they added.

Yadav also warned that individuals transporting such items without proper documentation may face legal repercussions.

Intensive checks at border points

Meanwhile, border checkpoints at various entry points into Gurugram—such as Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Panchgaon KMP Toll Plaza, MCD Toll Plaza, and Kapashera Border—are also under strict monitoring to detect illegal activity. At each of these checkpoints, teams are conducting thorough inspections to detect and seize cash, illegal liquor, and any other material that could affect the electoral process, officials said.

“Ensuring peaceful and fair elections is our top priority,” said Yadav, adding that the administration will leave no stone unturned to maintain law and order. “We are fully prepared, and any attempts to disrupt the sanctity of the elections will be dealt with strictly,” he added.