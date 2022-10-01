Gurugram admin to conduct structural testing of two more towers at Chintels Paradiso

The district administration on Saturday said it will soon conduct a structural audit and testing of towers E and F at Chintels Paradiso condominium, where six flats in Tower D collapsed partially on February 10 this year, killing two residents.

The present decision comes after residents of a flat in Tower E on Saturday reported that chunks of concrete fell off their washroom roof.

Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said they received information about the incident on Saturday and the administration is planning to undertake a structural testing of towers E and F. “We are planning to get the testing done by experts from IIT-Delhi,” he said.

Last month, Yadav and a committee formed to probe the February 10 incident had inspection towers E and F after residents complained that balconies of some flats have started sagging.

Yadav said a final decision on the fate of the condominium will be taken in a week or two after the inspection of towers E and F and also taking into account the structural audit report on Tower D.

The department of town and country planning said a meeting of the district administration and the probe committee has been scheduled for next week to decide on pressing issues.

Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels residents’ welfare association, said the structural audit report has been delayed by months and no action has been taken by authorities even after the recent inspection of two towers. “Meanwhile, residents are left to live dangerously,” he said.

A spokesperson for Chintels said,” “Repair work was stopped after the collapse incident in February. We are waiting for the requisite government permissions to resume the work.”

