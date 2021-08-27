Gurugram administers nearly 67k jabs on mega vaccination day

The Gurugram health department and private hospitals administered at least 66,877 doses, with nearly 67% of them being dose-2 of the two-shot vaccine regimen, in a mega vaccination drive held on Friday.

The highest vaccination count on a single day continues to be 104,178, recorded on June 21.

“We have exceeded the target of ensuring 60% of the vaccinations are second dose jabs. This was achieved with precise planning based on the estimate of people awaiting their second shot,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

The initial plan was to administer doses to about 64,160 people. Of these, 15,080 doses were to be those requiring their first dose.

Across 288 vaccination centres on Friday, 22,128 took their first jab and 44, 749 got their second shot. Nearly 77% (51,937) of the vaccination took at government health centres and 14,940 at private hospitals.

Vaccination in August has exceeded the count from July. At least 3,44,867 doses were administered in July, whereas 4,52,542 doses had been given in August till Friday. Data on Cowin platform shows that the vaccination drive picked up pace from June 23 backed by regular vaccine supply from the state health department. The vaccination drive had an uneven pace due to the shortage of vaccines from May 1 onwards, when vaccination opened for those between 18 and 45 years. Private hospitals and states were directed to procure the vaccine stock directly from the manufacturer.

Later the policy was revised on June 21, with the central government procuring 75% of all vaccine doses and providing it directly to the states. The remaining 25% is procured by private hospitals, for which they have to submit details with the health department. This has led to an increase in vaccination in August.

So far, at least 23,29,375 doses have been administered. Out of this 16,75,461 people have taken the first shot, while 6,56,848 people are inoculated with both doses. It shows that nearly 80% of the population of the district (almost 21 lakh eligible for vaccination) has taken their first shot. The focus is currently on increasing second dose inoculation by reserving 60% doses for the second shot and 40% for the first shot.