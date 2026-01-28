Gurugram, In a meeting of the finance and contract committee of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram on Tuesday, administrative approval was granted for 25 major projects worth ₹142 crore, officials said. Gurugram: Administrative approval granted for 25 projects worth ₹142 crore

These schemes, related to the development of the city and its surrounding rural areas, were discussed during the meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra.

The approved projects primarily relate to the strengthening of sewerage, roads, drainage, drinking water supply, street lighting and sanitation infrastructure.

According to an official statement, addressing the issue of age-old sewer lines in densely populated areas, approval has been given for the rehabilitation and strengthening of old 600 mm diametre sewer lines. This work will mainly be done in Ward 27, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazaar, and Jacobpura areas.

Apart from this, approval has been given for laying a storm water drainage system and developing a disposal network in Sector-9, 9A and other waterlogging-affected areas, which is expected to significantly reduce the problem of waterlogging during monsoon.

The meeting also passed proposals for the construction and reconstruction of RMC roads in several regions. Strengthening and re-carpeting roads in Dhanwapur Road, Madanpuri, Sector 46, South City 1, Sector 15 Part 2, and Sector 18 will help ease traffic flow.

Additionally, the reconstruction of the RMC road from Rajendra Park to Dhanwapur Chowk was approved, which will directly benefit thousands of daily commuters.

Development and upgradation works for sewer, drinking water pipeline, internal roads and drainage network have also been approved in Dhankot, Daulatabad, Dhumaspur, Maidawas and New Palam Vihar Colony.

"The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is committed to the overall development of the city. The projects approved in the finance and contracts committee meeting are directly related to the basic amenities of the citizens", Mayor Malhotra said.

According to Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, necessary guidelines are being issued to the relevant branches for the implementation of approved projects.

"Technical quality, transparency, and timeliness are our priorities. Areas that have experienced problems such as waterlogging, sewer overflows, or road damage will see visible improvement after these works are completed," Dahiya said.

He assured that the municipal corporation will ensure regular monitoring of the development work.

