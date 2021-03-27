Gurugram bans Holi celebrations till Monday

Amidst the ongoing surge in coronavirus disease cases, the Gurugram administration on Friday prohibited any gatherings to celebrate Holi at public places still Monday.

State home and health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday had announced that the state government had banned public celebration of Holi due to the rising number of cases.

The order, issued by deputy commissioner Yash Garg, states that “the Covid-19 pandemic is again posing threat to public health” and the Haryana government has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread.

As per the daily Covid-19 bulletin of the district administration, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city on January 26 was 58076, 58875 on February 26, and 61727 on March 26.

“Recently, there has been a surge in coronavirus cases. It is anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during the upcoming Holi festival may pose a considerable threat to the spreading of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain transmission,” said Garg.

Garg, who is also the chairman of the district disaster management authority, further said that keeping this in mind, the administration has decided that public celebrations, gatherings, congregations for Holi will not be permitted till Monday.

Garg in his order stated that places such as grounds, public parks, markets, religious places, community centres, clubs, farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels or any other such place where a crowd gathering can take place are barred for holding any Holi related event till Monday.

The deputy commissioner said that in case any person is found violating the directions and is found holding an event at any of the locations mentioned above, the owners, managers, governing body members will be booked as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 in the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other applicable laws.

Police commissioner, sub-divisional magistrates, executive magistrates, authorities of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees have been given the responsibility for enforcing the order across Gurugram district.