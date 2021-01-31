IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Businessman cheats private bank with fake gold for 8-lakh loan
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Businessman cheats private bank with fake gold for 8-lakh loan

A Gurugram based catering businessman managed to fool a private bank to issue 8-lakh worth loans against fake jewellery, said police on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST

A Gurugram based catering businessman managed to fool a private bank to issue 8-lakh worth loans against fake jewellery, said police on Sunday.

Police suspect the man bought the cooperation of the jeweller that the bank relied on for ascertaining purity of gold. Both suspects -- catering businessman Shashi Kumar and an unnamed city jeweller-- were on the runs, said police.

Police said Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, approached the Sohna Road branch of IDBI Bank in March last year for a gold loan. He tried to mortgage four gold bangles that he claimed weighed 134 grams and was 22 carat pure. The bank then, as per norms, got the gold tested by the jeweller and then sanctioned a 3.70 lakh loan.

A month later, Kumar approached the same branch and wished to mortgage another four bangles. Again the bank had its purity tested by the same jeweller and then sanctioned 4.25 lakh. In August, Kumar repaid the principal and interest and got back his gold.

In the second week of January this year, Kumar attempted to get a 2-lakh loan from the same bank’s Manesar branch. Each branch had its own jeweller and this time, the Manesar branch’s authorised jeweller found that bangles were fake.

KK Rao, Gurugram commissioner of police, said, “It was found that from inside the bangles were not of gold but some other metal on which gold was plated and placed with a fake hallmark (certification of purity).”

When this was brought to the notice bank officials, they investigated Kumar’s previous loans and found discrepancies.

Dhanesh Chaudhary, regional head of IDBI Bank, in his complaint filed on Sunday with the sector 50 police station said Kumar in connivance with the city-based jeweller, cheated the bank of 8.65 lakh.

“Had the jeweller done his job properly, the bank would not have financed the fraudster and could have been saved from the loss,” said the complainant.

On the basis of the complaint a case was registered against the accused and jeweller under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of IPC. “We are conducting raids to arrest the suspect,” said Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to review status of proposals approved in 2020 house meetings

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to review the status of proposals approved last year during the special meeting scheduled for February 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Schools in the state will reopen for students in classes 6 to 8 for the first time since March on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers renew protest at Haryana border despite opposition from locals

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that the number of protesting farmers at the site was swelling amid support from villages in Bawal and other parts of Rajasthan and Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Businessman cheats private bank with fake gold for 8-lakh loan

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A Gurugram based catering businessman managed to fool a private bank to issue 8-lakh worth loans against fake jewellery, said police on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Faridabad: Gang dupes many using ‘magic’ pen, four arrested

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Faridabad police have arrested four members of a gang from Delhi for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by using ‘magic’ pens on the pretext of offering extended warranty on their cars
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rewari villagers start patrol to prevent protesters from returning

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Local villagers of Rewari belt have started night patrolling on the Delhi-Jaipur highway from Sangwari Chowk in Rewari to Masani village near Dharuhera to ensure that protesters do not return to the vacated sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Bhondsi Jail starts video conferencing facility for inmates

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The Haryana prison department has started a video conferencing facility for Bhondsi jail inmates to help connect with their family members, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Education department to start helpline for students

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The state higher education department will be initiating a helpline to connect teachers to college students who do not have necessary devices for accessing learning material, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Protesters are joining the agitation once again. Today, around 200 people from Jaipur arrived here and took out a Tiranga yatra. The numbers of protesters here is steadily increasing,” said Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal.(PTI)
“Protesters are joining the agitation once again. Today, around 200 people from Jaipur arrived here and took out a Tiranga yatra. The numbers of protesters here is steadily increasing,” said Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal.(PTI)
gurugram news

Farmers start regrouping at Haryana-Rajasthan border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Farmers from Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar are expected to reach the protest site at the border by Monday, protesters said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DTCP officials said that, apart from lodging complaints on the CM Window, the city residents can also approach them directly in case of such violations.(HT Photo | Representational image)
DTCP officials said that, apart from lodging complaints on the CM Window, the city residents can also approach them directly in case of such violations.(HT Photo | Representational image)
gurugram news

DTCP carries out demolition drive against illegal vends in Sushant Lok

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:39 AM IST
RS Bhath, district town planner, said several complaints were received from the residents of the area and shopkeepers, who said that large parts of the parking area and corridors in the Vyapar Kendra were encroached upon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The inoculation for these front-line workers will start either from February 4 (Thursday) or February 6 (Saturday),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.(PTI)
“The inoculation for these front-line workers will start either from February 4 (Thursday) or February 6 (Saturday),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.(PTI)
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination for front-line workers likely to start from February 4

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Front-line workers have been prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination as they are involved in providing essential services or are engaged in public health, sanitation and waste management services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New GMDA roads to have cycle tracks

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New roads constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will have a cycle track, the authority’s chief executive officer, VS Kundu, said on Saturday, while discussing plans for the same on Anaath Road, near Shankar Chowk, and the new sector road from Rampura Chowk, on National Highway-48, to Pataudi Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

H-Rera sends notice to developer for selling units in unregistered real estate project

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority(H-Rera) in Gurugram has directed builders to refrain from selling apartments and plots before registering them with the real estate regulator
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to reopen for students of classes 6-8

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Schools across the state will reopen for students in classes 6 to 8 from February 1 — nearly 11 months after they were closed across the country amid Covid-19 outbreak in March last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Barricades put up at Sirhaul toll plaza lead to traffic snarl

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway witnessed a four-kilometre-long traffic jam on Friday evening owing to the barricades put up by the Delhi Police at the Sirhaul toll plaza in the light of the farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP