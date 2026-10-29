Gurugram: Cab driver held for threatening woman over fare dispute
Investigators added that police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations and registered a FIR under relevant sections of the BNS on the basis of the social media post.
A 26-year-old cab driver was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly demanding additional fare from a woman passenger, threatening to kill her and refusing to let her out of the vehicle when she declined to pay, police said.
Investigators said the incident came to light after the woman shared her ordeal in a post on X on Monday. She alleged that she had booked a cab online while returning to Gurugram from Delhi airport. While the fare displayed on the app was ₹625, the driver allegedly demanded ₹1,479.
When she refused to pay the additional amount, the driver allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened to kill her. She alleged that even after she paid the original fare, the driver locked the car and refused to let her out unless she paid ₹1,479.
Police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the social media post.
Following an investigation, a joint team from Palam Vihar police station and the Sector 39 Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Yasir, a resident of Ghasera village in Nuh district.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Yasir had allegedly registered on the cab aggregator app under the name Jamil Jahid Khan.
“The allegations will be subject to further investigation and legal proceedings,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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