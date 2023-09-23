Gurugram: CCTV cams installed at all police stations, posts

The pilot project of installing CCTV cameras at all police stations, posts and crime probe units in Gurugram has been completed, police said on Saturday, adding that the cameras will be linked to the control room next week. Around 15 cameras have been installed at each police station, five at each police post and all will be operational within a week, police said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police, there are 44 police stations, 22 posts and 11 units of crime investigation agency (CIA). Around 15 cameras have been installed at each police station, five at each police post and all will be operational within a week, police said.

In February last year the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to install CCTV cameras with adequate storage of 18 months in all police stations, police posts and crime investigation agency (CIA) premises.

Officials aware of the project said that ₹300 crore will be spent on this scheme across the state. “The pilot project had begun soon after and it took almost a year to complete the hardware part and install CCTV cameras. Only one police station and two police posts are remaining to get connected. This project will help us to check the operations at each police stations and the behaviour of the policemen with the visitors and complainants,” said Deepak Gahlawat, deputy commissioner of police (HQ).

The DCP said cameras will also keep a close watch on all the investigation carried by the policemen. “Through the cameras, transparency in the work will be ensured and this will also be taken care that policemen not harass people by calling them daily,” DCP Gahlawat said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in 2022 that the CCTV cameras would be installed in 381 police stations and all police posts in 22 districts across the state.

The work of installing CCTV cameras was carried out by Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC).

According to a senior officer of HPHC, the corporation has installed CCTV cameras in the premises of the police station and police posts as well as in each room of the in-charge and investigating officer (IO).

“The cameras installed in the police station and police posts are of HD quality, in which everything will be visible clearly even at night,” DCP Gahlawat said.

The trial run of cameras has started and any flaws reported will be rectified, he said.

