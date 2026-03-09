Gurugram celebrates Women’s Day with awards and community felicitation

Gurugram:Organisations and residential communities across Gurugram celebrated International Women’s Day by recognising women’s leadership, promoting awareness and celebrating their contributions to society. A legal awareness session educated participants about their statutory rights and legal remedies.

Reciprocity, a Gurugram-based community of entrepreneurs and professionals, honoured seven women with the Infinite Women Awards during an event focused on leadership, collaboration and women’s empowerment.

Founded by Kanchan Singh Satpathy, the event was organised in line with the global theme “Give for Gain,” highlighting importance of collective growth and mutual support among professionals.

The programme also featured a panel discussion on women’s leadership and mentorship with speakers emphasising that collaboration and strong support networks can help women expand opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Dwarka Expressway-Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), in collaboration with Mission 7374, organised ‘Sadak Utsav 3.0’ at Red Rose Public School in Palam Vihar. Over 550 women from various fields including law, entrepreneurship, fitness and social activism participated in the event.

Sessions on cyber security and legal literacy were also organised with experts discussing the growing risks of digital harassment and shared ways to secure social media accounts, identify phishing scams and report online abuse. A legal awareness session educated participants about their statutory rights and legal remedies.

The celebration also included cultural performances, highlighting social themes such as the fight against female foeticide, importance of child education and need for gender equality.

Organisers said the event aimed to combine awareness with celebration, encouraging women to take leadership roles in social and community initiatives.

Residents of Vipul Greens in Sector 48 celebrated Women’s Day with a community programme organised by the Resident Welfare Association and women’s groups. Dr. Manmeet Kumar, a spiritual coach known for her work in emotional healing and personal transformation, was felicitated for her contribution to the society.

Residents said Dr. Kumar has helped people overcome emotional distress, anxiety and personal setbacks.

Participants across the events said such celebrations help recognise women who contribute meaningfully to society and encourage awareness about safety, rights and equality. Organisers emphasised that empowering women through knowledge, collaboration and recognition remains essential for building stronger and more inclusive communities.