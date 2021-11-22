Gurugram civic body to clean stormwater drain along Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will desilt and clean one-kilometre portion of the stormwater drain along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road from next month, said officials on Sunday.

The kilometre-long stretch of the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road falls under Dundahera village, just before the Delhi-Gurugram border.

The stormwater drain runs parallel to the main carriageway, linking the national capital and Gurugram. Due to the area being located right next to the border, there is a heavy movement of vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, said the officials.

Drains along the stretch, which were developed in the 1980s, are riddled with issues. According to the MCG officials, besides the mixing of stormwater and sewerage lines, the drain is also broken at several points, resulting in rainwater overflowing onto the main carriageway during the monsoon season, inundating the stretch and triggering snarls.

“We observed that the stormwater drain is connected to many bathrooms and kitchens in the village due to which there is mixing of sewerage and stormwater lines. Additionally, the stormwater drain has developed holes and cracks at several points, due to which, some portion of the rainwater is inadvertently flowing and mixing with the sewerage line,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter, adding that the line has also clogged due to the mixing of drains and dumping of waste at the exposed portions.

“Our first objective is to clear all debris and garbage from the stormwater line. Subsequently, we will fix all the cracks and gaps, and then align the entire line with the master stormwater line,” said another senior MCG official from its engineering wing, requesting anonymity.

The MCG has floated a ₹13.90 lakh tender for the project bids, which will open on Thursday.

Last month, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced that they have been renovating and upgrading drainage lines along the entire 7.5-km-long Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

As part of the project, the GMDA is widening and upgrading the stormwater drains for a projected cost of ₹16 crore, which will also include construction of rainwater harvesting pits and aligning the width of the upstream and downstream portions of the drain.