Gurugram civic body to take over nine privately developed colonies today

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will take over nine privately developed colonies — Ardee City, Malibu Towne, Rosewood City, Uppal Southend, Mayfield Garden, Vipul World, Sushant Lok 2, Sushant Lok 3, and Greenwood City — on Wednesday, an official release of the civic body stated on Monday.

According to officials, the corporation will execute large-scale civic services such as cleaning and desilting of drains, and patchworking of roads on an immediate basis. However, day-to-day maintenance services such as garbage collection, cleaning the colonies, and sweeping of roads will be carried out by private agencies hired by the developers or resident welfare associations (RWAs).

Private agencies hired by the developers and RWAs of these nine colonies will continue to provide daily civic services for the next three to four months, but the cost will be borne by the MCG, officials said on Tuesday.

“We had a meeting with the MCG commissioner on Monday evening. He assured us that the corporation will take over the colony on Wednesday and asked us to continue with our agencies for the time being until the civic body hires their own agencies. The MCG will reimburse the RWA monthly,” said Parveen Yadav, president, RWA, Ardee City.

Some RWAs said that they are yet to receive an official communication from the MCG.

“We have not received any official intimation from the MCG regarding contact points and how basic services like cleaning, garbage collection, and water supply will be taken care of from tomorrow.

However, we have come to know through informal channels that existing contractors have been asked to continue for the time being and the corporation will pay them directly,” said Sudakshina Laha, executive member, RWA, Sushant Lok 2 and 3.

MCG officials said that they have informed the RWAs and developers and will require another 3-4 months to hire their own agencies. “Hiring an agency for day-to-day maintenance of a privately developed colony requires time. We have to onboard contractors with prior experience, and who meet the requisite criteria. This was the case when six privately developed colonies were transferred to the MCG in 2018,” said a senior MCG official.

The MCG took over Suncity, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok 1, Nirvana Country, South City 1, and South City 2 from private developers in 2018.

The official further said that until the MCG hires private agencies, services such as drainage, repairing of roads, and setting up of STPs will begin from Wednesday, as the civic body has the available manpower and resources.

“On the first day of handover, officials of the engineering wing will survey each of the nine colonies and prepare estimates needed for fixing and adding civic infrastructure. Tenders for these will be floated accordingly next month. The services of private agencies hired by the RWAs, or developers will gradually be removed in a phased manner,” he informed.

