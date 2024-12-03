Gurugram cops bust cybercrime ring that duped 74cr across India

The Gurugram police have arrested eight cybercriminals accused of defrauding 7,719 victims across India of ₹74.2 crore over the last 6-8 months, officials said on Monday. The suspects were initially arrested for duping several lakhs from six Gurugram residents in separate cases. Police said that efforts are underway to freeze funds and trace the remaining money syphoned off. (File Photo)

The arrested suspects include Lakshya Kumar, Amrit Pal, and Chetan Kumar, apprehended on October 15 and 16; Kanishk Pratap of Hisar on October 23; Zakaria Khan of Nuh on October 27; Sunil Kumar of Gurugram on November 12; Naresh Kumar of Rajasthan’s Didwana on November 20; and Amit Kumar of Jind on November 23.

Assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime) Priyanshu Dewan said, “After analysis, it surfaced that over 7,719 victims, including six from Gurugram, were duped of ₹74.2 crore by these suspects in the last 6-8 months.” Investigations revealed that 292 FIRs have been registered nationwide, including 24 in Haryana. Gurugram recorded three investment fraud cases, one task-based fraud, and two of blackmail and harassment this year.

The suspects were identified with the help of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Police seized seven mobile phones and a SIM card from the suspects. “We are gathering detailed statements of all bank accounts used in the frauds and will share them with I4C and other state police,” said Dewan, adding that efforts are underway to freeze funds and trace the remaining money syphoned off.