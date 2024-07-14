Gurugram DC issues directions during Samadhan Camp

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said strict action would be taken against corruption while addressing public grievances at the Samadhan Camp at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat on Sunday. Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials said that a complainant from Ardee City in Sector 52 reported that he had purchased a property in 2004 but had not yet received his occupancy certificate.

“When the complainant approached an architect, he asked for money to expedite the process with the town and country planning department. Taking note of the complaint, I directed the ACP Headquarters to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the officer. Similarly, many issues were reported and the probe was launched,” said DC Yadav.

Yadav said that the Samadhan Camps aim to provide quick resolutions to public grievances and unresolved complaints are directed to the concerned department for prompt action. “Most complaints received at the camps are related to pensions and family IDs, and officials are instructed to resolve these issues swiftly. Policy-related complaints are reported to the headquarters. The camps have seen an increasing turnout of residents seeking solutions to their problems,” he said.

The DC urged officials to prioritise issues such as electricity and water problems reported via phone calls. He stressed the importance of completing welfare and other department-related tasks within the stipulated time frame. He also advised officials to keep their department’s citizen charter boards updated with detailed information about various schemes, ensuring that the public is kept informed. Additionally, he instructed officials to closely monitor the work of their subordinate staff to prevent any delays in departmental tasks.