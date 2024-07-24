Gurugram DC orders completion of door-to-door survey for voters list by July 30

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday ordered all booth level officers (BLOs) to complete a door-to-door survey for the revised voters list by July 30. The Gurugram skyline. (HT File)

During a meeting of the election department held at the mini secretariat auditorium, Yadav — who is also the district election officer — instructed electoral registration officers from the Badshahpur, Sohna, Pataudi, and Gurugram assembly constituencies to expedite the survey process. He directed that the teams must ensure that the survey is conducted diligently, and added that no negligence would be tolerated.

“Completing the survey swiftly would ensure the preparation of an accurate voter list. This effort aims to ensure accurate and updated voter lists. He also urged the prompt resolution of pending forms for new voter registrations, address changes, or deletions from the voter list,” he said.

Yadav said that on directives of the state election commission, new polling booths will be established for booths with more than 1,400 voters in each segment. “Additionally, new booths will replace dilapidated polling buildings in high-rise societies, slum areas, and other parts of the district to ensure voter safety and convenience. We have discussed the number of proposed polling stations with all SDMs,” he said.

The DC said that following the directives of the Haryana chief electoral officer, the aim is to ensure that voters face no inconvenience during the upcoming assembly elections. In line with this, polling stations with more than 1,400 voters have been supplemented with auxiliary booths.

He said the process of rationalising polling stations in the district has been completed, with 234 new auxiliary booths to be set up across the four assembly constituencies. He said the proposed booths would need approval from the state election commission.

During the meeting at the mini secretariat, Yadav explained that special care has been taken to ensure that these auxiliary booths are located within 2km of the main booths and are equipped with all necessary facilities, as per the commission’s guidelines. Specifically, 12 new booths have been established in Pataudi, 90 in Badshahpur, 84 in Gurugram, and 48 in Sohna.

Following this addition, the total number of polling stations now stands at 259 in Pataudi, 518 in Badshahpur, 435 in Gurugram, and 292 in Sohna, said officials.

The DC invited any objections or suggestions regarding this process to be submitted to the respective assembly’s SDM. He also announced that claims and objections for voter list revisions will be accepted between July 25 and August 9 as part of the revision campaign.