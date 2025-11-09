Gurugram DC orders strict GRAP compliance to curb air pollution

At a review meeting on Saturday, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar issued directions to several departments to ensure effective implementation measures to control air pollution. Transport, municipal, and pollution control departments told to intensify checks on diesel vehicles and construction sites to cut air pollution. (PTI)

The directions were issued during a meeting with district officers following a video conference, chaired by Rajesh Verma, chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. The conference focused on the strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after which Kumar reviewed the city’s pollution status and issued detailed instructions.

The DC directed officials to ensure 100% compliance with GRAP-II guidelines. He instructed that all construction sites must have green nets, dust control equipment, and regular water sprinkling to curb dust emissions.

Construction projects covering more than 500 square meters must be registered on the online dust portal for effective monitoring. Burning of any kind of waste or refuse remains strictly prohibited, and immediate action must be taken against violators, he said.

Kumar also directed the transport department to intensify checks on diesel buses and heavy vehicles entering from other states and to issue challans against those violating emission norms. Gurugram and Manesar municipal corporations have been instructed to conduct regular water sprinkling on main roads and green belt areas. He also stressed the need to enhance the use of anti-smog guns and water sprinklers to suppress airborne dust.

The DC also directed the pollution control board to continuously monitor industrial units and take strict action against those not complying with emission standards. He called for coordinated action across departments, noting that pollution control is a continuous process that demands discipline and responsibility at every level.

“Administrative efforts will only succeed when citizens participate actively. Everyone must follow the issued guidelines so that together we can improve air quality,” Kumar added.