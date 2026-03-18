Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of structural audits in group housing societies and directed builders to expedite pending repair and strengthening works, stressing that delays will not be tolerated. Gurugram DC sets 15-day deadline for housing society repairs after audits

The review meeting, held at the Mini Secretariat auditorium, was attended by builder representatives and RWA members from 15 societies included in the first phase of the structural audit process. District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia was also present.

According to officials, the societies reported varying nature and severity of structural defects, ranging from minor cracks and seepage issues to major concerns such as weakened columns, exposed reinforcement, and compromised structural stability requiring urgent repairs.

Officials said that in several societies, structural audit reports have already been submitted but recommended corrective measures have not been implemented within the stipulated time. Taking a serious view, DC Kumar said, “This issue is directly linked to the safety of residents. Any negligence or unnecessary delay will not be tolerated.”

He directed builders to submit updated status reports detailing completed works, pending tasks and timelines. The administration emphasised that timely execution of repairs is critical to prevent structural risks.

Issuing a warning, the DC said, “If builders do not initiate work within the next 15 days as per the audit report, strict action will be taken against them”, directing the DTP to initiate administrative proceedings in such cases.

He also instructed empanelled audit agencies to issue final reports promptly where audits were complete. In cases where visual inspections and non-destructive testing (NDT) reports have been received but work has not started, immediate commencement of repairs has been ordered. Projects showing slow progress will be closely monitored, with periodic checks to ensure quality and adherence to timelines.

During the meeting, RWAs sought permission to undertake repairs independently. The DC allowed this, subject to prescribed standards and monitoring by authorised agencies.

“A structural audit is not merely a formality but an essential mechanism to ensure the safety of buildings,” Kumar said, calling for coordination among all stakeholders.