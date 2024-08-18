Gurugram DC warns publishers against violating rules during poll season

Gurugram district election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Sunday warned all registered printing press owners in the district against violating regulations governing the printing of election pamphlets, posters, and related materials under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Gurugram district election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav. (HT Photo)

“This section mandates that all election materials must clearly display the name of the printer and publisher. We have warned that any violation of these regulations could result in severe consequences, including up to six months of imprisonment and the revocation of the printing press’s licence under Section 163 of the BNSS,” he said.

Yadav said that no pamphlets, posters, or related materials should be printed unless the person requesting the printing provides an affidavit and two witnesses whose signatures must also be obtained. “After the materials are printed, a copy must be sent to the district magistrate, and another to the chief election officer at the state level. This submission should include detailed information on the quantity of materials printed and the associated costs,” he said.

The DC’s directives aim to ensure transparency and accountability in the election process, particularly in managing campaign expenditures. Yadav said that any breach of these rules would be met with swift and strict legal action.