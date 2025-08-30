Gurugram: DTCP seals 20 shops in Sushant Lok 1 market, razes 22 iron stairs

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday morning carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Sushant Lok 1, C Block market in which 20 shops were sealed for violations and 22 illegal iron stairs were demolished, said DTCP officials adding that the action was initiated after several notices were issued to the violators. The anti encroachment drive at Vyapar Kendra Market in Sushant Lok 1 on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said that 20 shops on the ground floor of Sudhant Lok 1 markets were sealed as these shop owners had encroached the balconies and extended their shops in violation of rules. “The department had issued several warnings in the past and despite that no corrective measures were taken by the violators,” said Madholia.

Madholia also said that 22 makeshift iron stairs were also demolished which had been kept in the common area of the market and were obstructing the common passage and the parking area.

DTCP officials said that two booths selling milk and vegetables were removed as their owners had extended their materials in the common area designated for parking. “The encroachment in the common area was demolished and all materials such refrigerators were removed,” Madholia said, adding that a book shop in the basement was also sealed for violation.

The enforcement team also demolished the illegal kiosks that were set up in the common area of the market including food counters, tea stalls and among others.

GMDA clears sector 23 market from encroachments, notice to 20 shops owners

The enforcement wing of Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday evening issued notices to 20 shop owners in Sector 23 market and carried out an anti-encroachment drive to clear the market.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA said that despite repeated warnings, the violations and encroachments in the common areas were not removed and due to this he carried out an inspection on Thursday evening.

“A number of illegal vends and shops were removed from the common areas and warning was issued to the violators. We have also issued notices to shop owners and in future, penalties will be imposed for encroaching common areas or extending the shops in common passages,” said Bhath.

Bhath also said that the department will take up the issue for sanitation and public conveniences in the public markets with MCG. “I have assured the shopkeepers that their concerns with regard to sanitation in the market and public conveniences will be resolved but they have to follow the norms and refrain from encroaching upon public space,” he said, adding that the drive to clear markets will be continued across the city.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) earlier this month had transferred around 20 of its developed markets to Municiap Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for maintenance.