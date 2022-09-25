Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: DTCP to take action if structural audit teams are obstructed

Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:14 AM IST

DTCP said that it will prosecute realtors and agencies on criminal charges for obstruction of government work if they are found obstructing the audit teams

ByAbhishek Behl

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Saturday directed all developers and maintenance agencies of condominiums to cooperate with and assist the structural audit teams which visit their projects. The directions were issued after a structural audit team was not allowed to enter a condominium in Sector 84 on Saturday morning and was forced to return without doing any work.

DTCP said that it will prosecute realtors and agencies on criminal charges for obstruction of government work if they are found obstructing the audit teams. The department also asked RWAs and residents to assist in the process, adding that police help will be sought in case of any disputes.

According to Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram, DTCP has taken cognizance of Saturday’s incident. “The audit is being carried out in the interest of people and if any developer or maintenance agency obstructs the work, we will strictly act against them. I have spoken to the concerned agencies and made it clear to them that audit teams must be allowed to work when they visit their project the next time. Not allowing the teams to work will be deemed as obstruction of government work,” he said. “Differences between RWAs must be set aside as this audit is for everyone,” he added.

