Gurugram enforces firecracker ban based on SC, state orders

The district administration on Wednesday imposed a complete and immediate ban on the sale, storage, manufacture, transport, and use of firecrackers across Gurugram, in compliance with Supreme Court directions and a Haryana government directive aimed at reducing air and noise pollution in the National Capital Region.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said enforcement teams have been constituted at both the district and sub-division levels. “Strict instructions have been issued to all enforcement teams to act without delay against any violation,” Kumar said, urging public cooperation and vigilance.

The action follows the Supreme Court’s April 3, 2025, order in WP (C) 13029/1985 – MC Mehta v. Union of India, which imposed a year-long ban on firecrackers—including green crackers—across Delhi-NCR under Article 21 (right to a pollution-free environment).

Aligning with the SC’s ruling, Haryana had already issued its own directive on December 19, 2024, enforcing the same ban across NCR districts.

The district-level enforcement committee, headed by the deputy commissioner and convened by the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), includes officials from police, fire, education, and public relations departments.

These teams will monitor illegal sales, seize banned stock, dispose of it safely under the Explosives Rules, 2008

Sub-divisional teams—led by magistrates and supported by deputy commissioners of police, tehsildars, block development officers, fire officers, and education officers—will conduct rural and ground-level enforcement.

All seized firecrackers must be documented and disposed of within 48 hours, with reports submitted to the DC and HSPCB, officials added.

Violators face penalties under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act (up to ₹15 lakh), BNS Section 233 (disobedience to public order), and the Explosives Act, 1884, including imprisonment. Premises may be sealed, stock confiscated, and FIRs registered, state officials said.

Gurugram residents can report violations via email (hspcbrogrn@gmail.com), X (@HspcbN), or WhatsApp (+91 9084220708, +91 9466777145). Complaints will be acknowledged within 24 hours and addressed within 48.

The district committee will review enforcement monthly, officials said.