Gurugram fire service on high alert for potential Diwali incidents

The district’s fire department and civil defence units have been put on high alert to tackle any potential emergencies, district administration officials reported on Wednesday. Preparations include mock drills across the city and checks to ensure firefighting equipment is fully functional. Additionally, fire tenders and civil defence units are strategically stationed at busy marketplaces and residential areas to respond swiftly to any fire-related incidents. Officials said regular inspections of fire safety systems in residential complexes and commercial buildings are being conducted to ensure compliance (HT Archive)

Former deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they have taken several precautions to ensure a safe Diwali for residents. “The fire department and civil defence teams are fully prepared and stationed at critical points across the city to respond promptly to any emergency. Residents are advised to be cautious and follow fire safety guidelines,” Yadav said. He further urged citizens to prioritise safety by using open areas for firecrackers and keeping children at a safe distance from fireworks.

In addition to heightened preparedness, civil defence units, in coordination with the fire department, are conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public on fire safety and prevention. Ravindra Kumar, deputy controller of civil defence and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Gurugram, noted that the rise in fire incidents in recent years, particularly in Gurugram’s IT and industrial sectors, has heightened concerns.

“To address the rising fire incidents, we have launched awareness campaigns focusing on installing fire extinguishers in factories, commercial establishments, and residential complexes. We are educating the public about the importance of regular maintenance of these safety systems,” Kumar added. Last year there were multiple fire incidents that were reported from residential areas and a moving car caught fire, officials said, adding that two apartments had also caught fire but people were rescued.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire Services, said that their teams are ready with additional fire tenders and quick response units stationed at critical points. “We urge the public to avoid lighting firecrackers near buildings and to keep firefighting equipment nearby, especially in crowded areas,” Kalra added. He further noted that regular inspections of fire safety systems in residential complexes and commercial buildings are being conducted to ensure compliance.

In October 2022, a major fire broke out in a flat of a group housing society in Sohna’s Sector 33, due to a possible short circuit. Similarly, a commercial shop in Ramprastha City, a township in Sector 37D, was gutted causing loss of about ₹25 lakh. However, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents, a fire official said.

Similarly, civil defence volunteers are organising seminars in schools and housing societies to increase fire safety awareness. Led by senior chief warden Naresh Sharma and chief warden of civil defence Mohit Sharma, these sessions cover preventative measures for fire hazards like gas leaks, electrical short circuits, and fireworks mishaps. In partnership with the fire department, mock drills are also being conducted in residential and industrial zones to familiarise citizens with emergency protocols.

"Every commercial and residential building should conduct regular fire safety audits," said Kumar. He added that these audits are essential to ensuring that safety equipment is well-maintained and ready for use.