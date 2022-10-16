Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries

Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries

gurugram news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 11:12 PM IST

Six people, including four members of the family of Bhagwan Das, were injured critically in the explosion at Nakhrola village here on Wednesday.

Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries (HT PHOTO)
Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 members of family succumb to injuries (HT PHOTO)
PTI |

Three members of a family have succumbed to injuries sustained in a firecrackers explosion at their home in a village in Gurugram last week, police said on Sunday.

Six people, including four members of the family of Bhagwan Das, were injured critically in the explosion at Nakhrola village here on Wednesday. Bhagwan Das, 40, who suffered 90 per cent burns, died at the AIIMS Friday night, while his son Manish and daughter Chhavi died on Sunday, the police said.

Also read: 8,300 kilos of banned firecrackers seized from warehouse near Gurugram

Manish, 20, was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Chhavi, 12, was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

There was no significant improvement in the condition of the other three injured, police inspector Rajendra Singh said.

According to the police, Bhagwan Das used to supply firecrackers for use in weddings and other functions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram
gurugram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out