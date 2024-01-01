Gurugram gets new officials in Haryana govt reshuffle

The Haryana government on Monday began a state-wide bureaucratic reshuffle of 18 IAS officers, including several powerful officials in Gurugram, people aware of the matter said. HT Image

The government said the transfers are routine, and more officials in the lower rungs of the bureaucracy are expected to be transferred in the coming weeks.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the state government’s directions on Monday, A Sreenivas, the chief executive officer of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the managing director of the Haryana State Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd (HARCO) Bank, has been given additional charge of chief executive officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Sreenivas, an IAS officer of the 2004 batch, replaces PC Meena, who has been transferred as the managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). Narhari Singh Banger, an IAS officer of the 2011 batch, who was posted as director (agriculture), has been appointed the Gurugram district municipal commissioner.

As district municipal commissioner, Banger will head all the municipal bodies in the city.

Banger replaces Meena, who held additional charge of the district municipal commissioner before he was transferred. Banger earlier served as MCG additional municipal commissioner, and has experience working on the civic issues in the city.

Meena replaces Amit Khatri as DHBVN managing director. Khatri has now been posted as director, town and country planning, special secretary (town and country planning), director (urban estates and archaeology), and CEO of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam