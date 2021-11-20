Gurugram gets ‘very poor’ air for 5th day in a row

Pollution levels continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category with Gurugram recording an air quality index (AQI) of 323 as wind speed remained low on Friday. This is the fifth consecutive day that the air quality in the city is in the ‘very poor’ zone.

With no rise in wind speed predicted till Sunday, experts said the air quality will remain bad as pollutants over Delhi and Gurugram are not getting dissipated.

The air quality monitoring station at Teri Gram recorded an AQI of 333 while Gwal Pahari recorded 258. The AQI at Sector 51 station was 347 while the station at Vikas Sadan behind the mini-secretariat recorded an AQI of 357, which is the highest in the city.

According to the IMD forecast, air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to improve significantly from November 21, owing to relatively strong winds, and hover in the ‘poor’ category. “The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and reach in lower end of ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and ‘poor’ category on Sunday,” the IMD predicted on Friday.

Dr Anurani Sharma, associate professor at Teri School of Advanced Management, said currently, the windspeed was moderate at 2km/hour in Delhi NCR, which was not helping in dissipating pollutants, but is likely to pickup from Sunday onwards.

“The cold winds coming from the hills are further reducing the temperature and the lack of local winds is keeping the pollutants trapped over the region. There is no control over meteorological factors but strict enforcement to curb local sources of pollution can help right now,” she said.

Meanwhile, officials said they are doing everything possible to reduce pollution. R S Bhath, district town planner, (enforcement) said regular inspections are being done to ensure no construction activity is being undertaken and construction material is stored properly. “We are issuing challans if there are violations,” he said.

Officials of the pollution control board said they are also checking construction sites to prevent violations. Vehicles are being checked to ensure there is no wrong parking alongside roads.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer of state pollution control board, said all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan are being implemented. A spokesperson of the district administration said they are coordinating with all the agencies to ensure Grap directions are implemented.

“All the civic agencies and other departments are coordinating to keep the pollution under control,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

According to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’.