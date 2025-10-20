Gurugram: GMRL urges HSVP to move Sec 33 police post to ease metro work flow

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to relocate the Naharpur Rupa police post as it stands right next to the entrance of the casting yard at Transport Nagar, Sector 33, thereby affecting the movement of structural elements.

According to GMRL, the casting yard would require movement of large vehicles for shifting precast concrete segments for metro viaducts and, therefore, the project contractor—Dilip Buildcon—had asked the metro authorities for the relocation.

In its letter to HSVP, the Metro operator said the contractor cited hindrance in movement of structural elements due to the police post.

“Considering the national importance of the Gurugram Metro project and the need to maintain its momentum, we earnestly request your kind approval for the early shifting of the police chowki along with the proposal for the new location for shifting/constructing the police chowki,” the letter dated October 15 said.

A GMRL official had earlier informed that the construction would accelerate from mid-November, as the casting yard would be set up and the load testing of the initial 10 test piles would be completed.

The work in the phase-1 of the project includes construction of 15.22km metro rail viaduct, 15 metro stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

The metro stations to be constructed in phase 1 include Millennium City Centre—which would connect to a Delhi Metro station—Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase-6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.