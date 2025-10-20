Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gurugram: GMRL urges HSVP to move Sec 33 police post to ease metro work flow

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:54 AM IST
    By Abhishek Behl
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    GMRL said the Naharpur Rupa police chowki near Transport Nagar hampers movement of heavy vehicles carrying precast concrete segments for metro construction. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
    GMRL said the Naharpur Rupa police chowki near Transport Nagar hampers movement of heavy vehicles carrying precast concrete segments for metro construction. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

    In a letter to HSVP, GMRL sought urgent relocation of the police post to maintain project pace as Dilip Buildcon prepares to begin full-scale metro construction.

    Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to relocate the Naharpur Rupa police post as it stands right next to the entrance of the casting yard at Transport Nagar, Sector 33, thereby affecting the movement of structural elements.

    According to GMRL, the casting yard would require movement of large vehicles for shifting precast concrete segments for metro viaducts and, therefore, the project contractor—Dilip Buildcon—had asked the metro authorities for the relocation.

    In its letter to HSVP, the Metro operator said the contractor cited hindrance in movement of structural elements due to the police post.

    “Considering the national importance of the Gurugram Metro project and the need to maintain its momentum, we earnestly request your kind approval for the early shifting of the police chowki along with the proposal for the new location for shifting/constructing the police chowki,” the letter dated October 15 said.

    A GMRL official had earlier informed that the construction would accelerate from mid-November, as the casting yard would be set up and the load testing of the initial 10 test piles would be completed.

    The work in the phase-1 of the project includes construction of 15.22km metro rail viaduct, 15 metro stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

    The metro stations to be constructed in phase 1 include Millennium City Centre—which would connect to a Delhi Metro station—Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase-6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.

    • Abhishek Behl
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Abhishek Behl

      Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram: GMRL Urges HSVP To Move Sec 33 Police Post To Ease Metro Work Flow
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes