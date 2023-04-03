Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Ggm health dept asks residents to follow Covid appropriate behaviour

Ggm health dept asks residents to follow Covid appropriate behaviour

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Gurugram's health department urges citizens to follow Covid-19 protocols amidst a sudden surge in cases. The city reports 99 new cases, taking the total active cases to 411.

Gurugram: The district health department on Sunday has asked residents to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with a sudden spurt in cases.

New Delhi, India - April 2, 2023: Crowded Sarojni Nagar market, in New Delhi, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. India saw a sharp jump in the number of active Covid-19 cases as it logged 3,824 cases in the past 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
“There is a need for people to avoid crowded places, wear masks, and sanitise hands properly. Social distancing is also required to be taken seriously while in public transport and in enclosed spaces such as offices,” said a senior health department official.

The city on Sunday reported 99 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total active cases to 411, as per the data shared by the health department.

Health department officials said 12 patients are being treated in hospitals and the rest are recuperating in their homes with mild symptoms such as cough, headache, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation and patients are being screened for influenza and respiratory infections,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram.

Meanwhile, as per the Haryana health department, the state recorded 203 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 724. The department further said that 3,178 persons got vaccinated across the state on Sunday.

covid-19 cough fever gurugram haryana headache public transport shortness of breath state + 7 more
