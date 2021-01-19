IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21

More than 2,100 front-line healthcare workers, who could not be inoculated on the first two days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be allowed to take the vaccine jabs on January 21, officials of the health department said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST

More than 2,100 front-line healthcare workers, who could not be inoculated on the first two days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be allowed to take the vaccine jabs on January 21, officials of the health department said on Tuesday. Most of the workers did not receive proper communication through the Co-WIN platform, officials said, while some of them had refrained from the drive due to concerns over the vaccine safety.

Due to the poor functioning of the Co-WIN platform, according to officials, many vaccine beneficiaries were not aware of the location to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot. The department has planned to set up nine additional vaccination session sites along with the 36 sites for the upcoming vaccination drive on January 21.

“The teams are listing out healthcare workers who were left out in the last two drives. We are ensuring text messages get delivered timely to these health workers, by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, through Co-WIN without any hassle,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

On January 16, during the launch of Covid-19 vaccines, only 408 of the 600 healthcare workers listed for vaccination had turned up, due to which the beneficiary list was extended to those who were not listed for vaccination on the day. On the second day of the drive, held on Monday, only 2,881 of the 4,836 healthcare workers listed for vaccination had turned up.

Until now, at least 2,147 people have been missed out. Since it is a voluntary exercise, many healthcare workers have also been reluctant to come forward. The drive has started in private hospitals too, where the vaccination coverage has been almost 60%, while in the case of public healthcare workers, it stood at 30% on Monday.

Officials said that including workers who had missed out will not only increase the coverage but also reduce pendency. For this reason, the department has decided to set up additional session sites.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “In total, there will be at least 45 session sites now for January 21. Decisions are yet to be taken on streamlining the vaccination process so that the majority of healthcare workers are covered in public and private set-ups.”

Due to technical glitches on Co-WIN, the health department has been manually compiling the data entry at the vaccination sites. The state health department has permitted districts to keep manual records of individuals taking the vaccine jab at sites and updating it later on the platform. Yadav said that multiple changes are likely to happen in the Co-WIN platform to make it functional during the vaccination hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
More than 2,100 front-line healthcare workers, who could not be inoculated on the first two days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be allowed to take the vaccine jabs on January 21, officials of the health department said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to resolve all land-related issues in sectors 81 to 95 in order to make roads operational soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Population of migratory birds up at Najafgarh jheel, finds census

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Eighty one species of waterfowl, including 13 species red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), were recorded in a census at the Najafgarh jheel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Low visibility, rash driving led to 116 accidents in the last two weeks

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Low visibility and rash driving have led to a spate of accidents on Gurugram roads over the last two weeks, with at least 116 incidents being reported from 15 spots, according to the police data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

No respite from chilly weather, foggy conditions, says IMD

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Episodes of dense to moderate fog, accompanied by reduced visibility and chilly conditions, are likely to persist in the region till at least January 25, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Government agencies observe Road Safety Month

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana Police deploys 500 personnel ahead of farmers’ rally on Republic Day

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Haryana Police on Monday deployed 500 personnel on the borders connecting Rajasthan, Nuh and Gururgam, after protesting farmers announced that they would join the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wazirabad residents launch protest against construction of crematorium

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
After failing to get any response from the authorities, the residents of Wazirabad village have launched a protest to oppose the move by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) to develop a large crematorium adjacent to their village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Requirement for health certificate a deterrent, say parents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Parents of children studying in private schools in the city said that the requirement of obtaining a medical certificate, clearing students of any Covid-19 symptoms, was acting as a deterrent in attending classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
A pilot of Indigo Airlines was killed in a road accident in Sector 114 late Sunday, when the car he was driving was rammed by a speeding truck-trolley that was moving on the wrong side of the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches on CO-WIN platform continue on day two of vaccination drive

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Issues with Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) application — designed to streamline the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines — continued to persist on day two of the ongoing inoculation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covaxin has few takers on second day of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Only 35% of the 436 healthcare workers for whom Covaxin vaccine was allocated attended the vaccination drive on Monday, which was much lower than the average total turnout of around 60%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

RT-PCR tests to cost 499 in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), considered the gold standard test to detect Covid-19, was brought down to 499 in Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP