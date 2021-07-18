Gurugram in lockdown till July 26, restaurants and bars allowed to open till 11pm

Amid the recent dip in Covid-19 cases across the state, the Haryana government extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, till 5am of July 26, according to an order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday. However, the government issued further relaxations, with restaurants, bars and clubs allowed to open for an additional hour, till 11pm.

The order pertaining to the Mahamari Alert Surakshit Haryana stated that a night curfew will be in force from 11pm to 5am.

As per the latest order, restaurants and bars, including those in malls and restaurants, are allowed to operate from 10am to 11pm with a 50% seating capacity. Earlier, these establishments were allowed to open only till 10pm. Home delivery from restaurants and fast food joints has also been permitted up to 11pm.

However, owners of clubs and restaurants sought further extension in timings, as per the licence fees paid by them.

Satya Sarathi Mohanty, the director of Waka Waka Club at Bristol Hotel on MG Road said that the government must extend the timing by two more hours, as a large number of clubs have already paid fees for the purpose. “The closing of operations by 10 or 11pm ensures that the patrons have to stop entertainment by 9.30pm. This is causing financial losses to club owners and visitors also don’t enjoy (the experience). Either the time should be extended or fees charged from us should be adjusted in the coming months,” said Mohanty.

Clubhouses, restaurants and bars located at golf courses have been allowed to operate from 10 am to midnight, with 50% seating capacity. The members of golf courses must follow Covid-19 safety protocols and they must allow entry of players and visitors in a staggered manner, the order stated.

Gyms have also been allowed to operate from 6am to 9pm at 50% of their strength to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

Apart from these directions, the order stated that relaxations announced over the past few weeks would remain in force.

The government, last week, extended the cap on at weddings, funerals and cremations from 50 to 100. It also permitted weddings outside of homes and courts, while the number of people allowed to gather in open public spaces was also increased to 200. The order issued by the state chief secretary last week had also allowed the reopening of cinema halls, spas and swimming pools, with reasonable restrictions.

“The deputy commissioners of districts concerned are directed to work out the modalities of implementing the above relaxations strictly,” said the order by Vardhan.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that all business establishments must follow the Covid-19 protocols and also follow the timings as stipulated in the lockdown order. “I would also appeal to all citizens to wear masks and follow social distancing. Everyone should also get vaccinated on priority,” said Garg.

10 new cases reported

The district health department of Gurugram on Sunday recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases and eight recoveries, according to the daily health bulletin. There was no death reported due to Covid-19, while the active case count was at 74 on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, 180,799 infections, 179,806 recoveries and 919 deaths have been recorded in the district since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

The health department also vaccinated 5,266 people on Sunday, taking the total number of vaccinations in Gurugram to 1,649,638.