Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Gurugram intensifies crackdown against pollution and waste violations under GRAP-III norms

Leena Dhankhar
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 04:10 am IST

Officials said the civic body is carrying out round-the-clock monitoring to curb dust pollution, illegal dumping, garbage burning and waste management norm violations, with strict penalties being issued on the spot.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified enforcement under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to make the city cleaner and curb pollution during winters.

MCG worker cleaning the dust from the road to reduce pollution levels in the city in Gurugram. (HT Photos)
Officials said the civic body is carrying out round-the-clock monitoring to curb dust pollution, illegal dumping, garbage burning and waste management norm violations, with strict penalties being issued on the spot. Detailed updates on the ongoing action taken were shared during a review meeting held on Friday by commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

Joint teams of assistant sanitation inspectors and sanitation security force (SSF) are conducting 24-hour surveillance across residential sectors, market areas, green belts, vacant plots and public spaces, said officials.

During the inspections, 110 people were fined a total of 62,000 for throwing garbage, burning waste and using banned polythene.Meanwhile, SSF teams imposed 85,000 in penalties on three violators for dumping debris and waste in open areas and one vehicle found disposing of construction waste illegally was seized on the spot, added officials.

Under the ‘Mission Clean and Pollution-Free Gurugram,’ the corporation also intensified daily sanitation and dust-control operations. Crews are regularly clearing garbage from streets, markets and neighbourhoods and removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, plastic and horticulture waste has been accelerated, added officials.

MCG has also deployed mechanised sweeping machines across arterial roads and is conducting frequent sprinkling of treated water on major stretches to tackle dust pollution.

Officials said the door-to-door waste collection system has also been strengthened, with 365 vehicles operating daily across all wards to ensure timely pickup of household waste. JCB machines have been deployed to remove accumulated garbage from vacant plots and public areas, while teams continue to conduct surprise inspections to identify habitual violators and waste hotspots.

Dahiya said the corporation will maintain a zero-tolerance approach toward activities that increase pollution or compromise cleanliness. “Keeping Gurugram clean and pollution-free is our priority. Any violation of rules will not be tolerated,” he said.

He further urged the residents to cooperate and segregate waste using dustbins and avoid practices that contribute to air and environmental pollution. “Public participation is essential. Citizens must share responsibility and support the city-wide cleanliness efforts,” he added.

